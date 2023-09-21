Outhouse closures create a crappy situation for travellers on Yukon highway

To pee or not to pee.

That is now the question travellers have to ask themselves as they pass an available outhouse along the Yukon's North Klondike Highway.

The Yukon Government has permanently closed three of the public outhouses along the stretch of highway that connects Dawson City, Yukon, to Whitehorse.

The three sites, operated by the department of Tourism and Culture, include:

The Conglomerate Mountain rest area at kilometre 298.

Yukon Crossing site at kilometre 395.

The Stewart River viewpoint at kilometre 551.

The department of Highways and Public Works has put concrete blocks in front of the closed outhouses to prevent people from using them.

In a statement to CBC News, the territorial government said decision to close the three sites was based on a "cost-benefit evaluation."

The government says it's part of a long-term vision to provide a consistent and high level of service at rest stops, with a standardized distance between the stops.

Silver City, Yukon, resident Emily Schneider isn't too happy about the government's decision or reasoning.

"It's one of the basic needs in society, is to have somewhere to go to the bathroom," she said.

"A hole in a rest stop is all you need to maintain. It doesn't seem like it would be that expensive for the government to invest some money into these basic needs."

Schneider says closing the outhouses doesn't make sense because Yukon wants to attract tourists.

"So just for the tourists, to keep that basic infrastructure is important — but also for the locals. People who drive back and forth from Faro to Whitehorse ... they need to have these basic amenities because there aren't that many places to stop along the highway."

The Yukon Government says travellers should not worry too much about the three sites being closed because there are still outhouses within 20 km on either side of Conglomerate at kilometre 280 and at kilometre 322, within 15 km of Yukon Crossing at kilometre 380, and within 16 km of the Stewart River viewpoint at kilometre 535.

The closures along the North Klondike Highway have Schneider worried that outhouses along the Alaska Highway will be next.

Suzanne Tremblay of Silver City and Destruction Bay, Yukon, shared this photo of what she says are bottles of urine deposited on the side of the Alaska highway. (Suzanne Tremblay)

"The most basic things we do have are outhouses every couple hundred kilometres," she said.

"So if you take that away what the heck are people supposed to do? "