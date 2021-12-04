No more limits on outdoor gatherings in Coral Harbour as Nunavut eases public health measures in community

Two weeks after easing public health measures in Coral Harbour for the third time, Nunavut's chief public health officer eased them some more.

Dr. Michael Patterson said in a news release Friday that he's easing the measures again because there haven't been any new COVID-19 cases in the community of about 900 in the last two weeks.

Effective immediately, there is no longer any limit to the size of outdoor gatherings.

Indoor public gatherings are now limited to 100 people or 75 per cent capacity while indoor gatherings in people's homes remain limited to 15 plus the household members.

Restaurants and bars can now open to 75 per cent capacity while libraries, gyms and fitness centres remain limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity but groups of up to 25 can now resume using the facilities.

Patterson said the use of masks in public spaces remains mandatory across the territory.

According to the territorial government's website, there have been 11 cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 29 in Coral Harbour and all have recovered.

The website also states that as of Dec. 2, there is no active case of COVID-19 in Nunavut.