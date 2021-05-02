Outbreak declared at Nunavut's Mary River Mine after 9 test positive

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Mary River Mine, about 176 kilometres southwest of Pond Inlet, according to public health officials in Nunavut.

In a statement late Sunday morning, Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer, said there were nine active cases of the virus at the mine and they were all isolating and doing well.

There are no Nunavummiut working at the mine, he added.

Baffinland Iron Mines, which operates the mine, notified public health about the outbreak on April 30, said the release.

Public health said all non-essential travel to and from the mine, including scheduled shift changes, have been delayed until at least Friday. The confirmed cases, said public health, will be counted in each individuals' jurisdictions — not Nunavut's case counts.

Officials in Nunavut are holding a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. EDT.