6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iqaluit as outbreak grows

Six more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nunavut, new data from public health says.

The update comes a day after the territory's top public health official declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in Iqaluit.

The total number of active cases in the territory is now up to 19.

According to a tweet by Premier Joe Savikataaq Saturday morning, all of the positive cases are in Iqaluit and all of them are stable and isolating at home.

The city had confirmed its first case of COVID-19 Wednesday night, and 12 more cases were announced Friday morning.

Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer, declared the outbreak Friday but said there was not evidence of community transmission at the time. He also said the cases involve multiple households and the source of the virus hadn't been determined yet.