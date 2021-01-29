Outbreak declared at Gahcho Kué winter road work camp as 2nd COVID-19 case confirmed

A second case of COVID-19 within two days has been confirmed at the Gahcho Kué satellite winter road work camp, leading N.W.T. public health officials to declare an outbreak at the site.

"The N.W.T. defines an outbreak in a closed facility — which includes remote camps — as having one or more confirmed or probable cases where infection is acquired within the facility," reads a Thursday news release from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

On Wednesday the first case at the winter road worksite was confirmed.

Both the individuals who contracted the disease are doing well, according to Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer.

She said the second case was found after testing everyone at the worksite.

She said there's a high probability that the disease was transmitted at the site, which is located 40 km from the Gahcho Kué diamond mine. She added the camp workers did not have any contact with the mine.

Kandola said everyone at the camp was assessed as contacts and are isolating.

"The company is working with public health to mitigate risk for incoming crew members and this includes completing a deep environmental cleaning of the site before staff changeover," reads the release.

Kandola said there is no risk to N.W.T. communities as a result of these two cases. She said the case and contact investigation will continue.