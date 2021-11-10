Outbreak in Beaufort Delta region raises COVID-19 case count in N.W.T.

A COVID-19 outbreak in the Beaufort Delta region caused the number of cases across the territory to increase slightly Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced a 10-day containment order for Tuktoyaktuk, and said there were 16 active cases in the community of about 1,000. Tuesday evening, 18 active cases were reported in Inuvik, according to the daily COVID-19 case count update.

Cases in the two communities account for more than 55 per cent of the active cases in the territory, which, as of Tuesday's update, stood at 58. On Monday, the reported active case count was 46.

N.W.T. officials including the premier, minister of health, acting chief public health officer and the mayor of Tuktoyaktuk, held a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

During the news conference, acting chief public health officer Dr. James Talbot said that based on the experience of other N.W.T. communities in which there has been an outbreak, 10 days is "often enough time to contain the spread of COVID-19 if the restrictions outlined in the order are followed."

Tuktoyaktuk Mayor Erwin Elias said the community is responding well with most people staying in their homes, but he said housing may become an issue if too many people need to isolate.

"It's something we're going to have to deal with going forward and plan in case it's a need," said Elias, adding the hamlet will be reaching out to the government for help.

No more case in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation

In Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, the number of cases dropped by two, to 23, while in Behchokǫ̀, there remains one case, as there does at the Ekati diamond mine.

In Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, the OCPHO reported no active case for the first time since Sept. 10.

The territory did not issue any public exposure notices Tuesday.