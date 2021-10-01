CPHO declares outbreak at Yellowknife long term care facility, new exposure notices issued

The Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) is declaring an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Aven Manor long term care facility in Yellowknife.

CPHO Dr. Kami Kandola advised that there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 linked to Aven Manor as of Sept. 30.

In a statement Thursday, Kandola wrote that to declare an outbreak in a long term care facility, one confirmed case from someone who lives or works in the facility is all it takes.

To protect residents and staff, the facility is now closed to visitors.

In response to the case detection, site wide COVID-19 testing was conducted for staff and residents as well as enhanced cleaning.

Exposure notices issued for pub, restaurant, bowling alley

The outbreak follows a growing list of Yellowknife exposure sites identified Thursday.

Thursday evening, that list expanded to include the Kilt and Castle pub, Taste of Saigon and Kingpin Bowling Centre.

The notice is for anyone at the Kilt and Castle on Sept. 21 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. or Sept. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Taste of Saigon from 7 to 8 p.m. or at Kingpin Bowling Centre on Sept. 25 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is directing anyone present during these times to self monitor, regardless of vaccination status.

If symptoms develop, residents should isolate and arrange testing.

The downtown Independent Grocer, Chateau Nova Hotel and a North-Wright Airways flight from Yellowknife to the Sahtu were also listed as COVID-19 exposure sites earlier Thursday .

As of Wednesday evening, there are 283 active cases of COVID-19 in the N.W.T., according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

Six residents have died from the virus and 770 cases of COVID-19 have been resolved.