Ousted chief in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., not pursuing lawsuit, instead running in upcoming election

A former Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., chief who has said he was illegally removed from his position last year, now says he is not challenging that decision in court and will instead run in the upcoming chief and council election.

"I wanted a decision made by the community, not by a handful of people," said Tommy Kakfwi, who was removed as chief of Kasho Gotine Community Council by council in July 2022 for missing three consecutive meetings.

"If the community doesn't doesn't want me to be their chief, then it will be indicated through an election."

In an interview in 2022, Kakfwi said he missed the meetings for his own safety after being threatened due to what he said was a misunderstanding.

Kakfwi said the threats came after a list of names of alleged drug dealers in the community was posted in a public space. The list was not signed. Kakfwi said there is a rumour he was the one who posted the list, but he denies ever doing so and says he doesn't know why people think it was him.

Kakfwi earlier said he planned a legal challenge of his removal as he said council didn't have the authority to remove him.

But in an interview on Wednesday, he said he would no longer be pursuing the matter in court.

"It doesn't do any good, you know. It creates conflict. And that's something we don't need in the community," he said.

"I'm not here to, like I said, fight with the community. I'm there to fight for them."

The community of Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., in summer 2018. The community will be having an election for chief and council on July 17. Four candidates are running for chief. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Kakfwi said if elected alongside council members who ousted him, he believes there can still be a working relationship.

He said he would like the newly-elected to participate in a one-week workshop run by Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada on the role of chief and council.

"A good governance workshop for the community with the newly-elected is going to be absolutely essential, you know, to give the newly-elected an idea of their powers," Kakfwi said.

Kakfwi is one of four candidates running for chief in the election scheduled for July 17.

Among the other three is Lucy Jackson, the current chief of the community who took over after Kakfwi was removed from the position.

CBC News reached out to Jackson by phone and email, but was told by the band office reception that she was at a meeting all day.

Lucy Jackson took over as chief in Fort Good Hope after Kakfwi's ouster. She's now running for reelection in this month's vote. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Ronald Pierrot, a former chief, is also running.

He said the recent conflict involving the chief and council is a similar issue in many communities.

"There are groups of people that kind of pick sides and I'm just being honest. That's what I see. But if you don't belong to a certain group, you'd be less fortunate in terms of jobs, contracts, et cetera," he said.

"So what I'm trying to say is, fairness is really important. If there's… favouritism within leadership with some of the community members, then it creates division."

Ron Pierrot is a former chief who is also running in the upcoming election on July 17. (CBC)

He said this division can create more social issues within the community.

"You know, working with our community is very important," he said.

Collin Pierrot is the fourth candidate running for chief. CBC News reached out to him over Facebook, but didn't receive a response.