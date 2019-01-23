Ottawa police release photo of parka to help find missing woman from Igloolik

Ottawa police have released a photo of Susan Kublu-Iqquittuq's parka in the hope that it might help locate the missing 37-year-old woman.

Kublu-Iqquittuq​ was last seen in Ottawa on Jan. 11 and her family is worried about her safety, the Ottawa Police Service said last Thursday.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for her.

Kublu-Iqquittuq is described as an Inuk female, four foot 11-inches tall and 115 pounds, with a stocky build, black hair and brown eyes.

There is no description of the clothing Kublu-Iqquittuq was last seen wearing, but she is known to wear the pictured parka.

Kublu-Iqquittuq and her daughter, Lennese Kublu, were reported missing in Ottawa last week. Police located Lennese, but Kublu-Iqquittuq remains unaccounted for.

Kublu-Iqquittuq, who is from Igloolik, NU has been living in Ottawa for about two years.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5477.