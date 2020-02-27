Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police called to investigate RCMP-related incident in Cape Dorset
Ottawa Police Service have been called to investigate an RCMP-related incident in Cape Dorset, according to a news release Wednesday night. The OPS is contracted to conduct independent, external reviews of the Nunavut RCMP for cases involving potential police wrongdoing.

Ottawa Police Service has been called to investigate an RCMP-related incident in Kinngait, or Cape Dorset, Nunavut, according to a news release Wednesday evening. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

The short release offered few details, but said officers were en route. 

Ottawa police are contracted to conduct independent, external reviews of the Nunavut RCMP for cases involving potential police wrongdoing.

No further details have been released.

