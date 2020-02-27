Ottawa police called to investigate RCMP-related incident in Cape Dorset
Ottawa Police Service have been called to investigate an RCMP-related incident in Cape Dorset, according to a news release Wednesday night. The OPS is contracted to conduct independent, external reviews of the Nunavut RCMP for cases involving potential police wrongdoing.
OPS is contracted to conduct reviews of Nunavut RCMP for cases of possible police wrongdoing
Ottawa Police Service have been called to investigate an RCMP-related incident in Kinngait, or Cape Dorset, Nunavut, according to a news release Wednesday night.
The short release offered few details, but said officers were en route.
Ottawa police are contracted to conduct independent, external reviews of the Nunavut RCMP for cases involving potential police wrongdoing.
No further details have been released.