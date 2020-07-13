N.W.T. residents can now join Alberta registry to donate organs and tissues

Northwest Territories residents now have the option to join the Alberta registry to donate their organs or tissues, according to a press release Monday.

An agreement between Alberta and the N.W.T. to allow the territory's residents to join the Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Registry was signed on May 21, states a joint government news release.

"Due to a low population density and medical availability in the Northwest Territories, residents who die there cannot donate their organs and tissues. Patients requiring critical care are often transported to a hospital in Alberta," reads the joint news release.

Organ and tissue transplants are currently not performed in the Northwest Territories, according to a government Q&A page. If a person dies in the N.W.T., there are no mechanisms in the territory for transplants or donations because those require "very specialized equipment and medical professionals" like transplant surgeons, the Q&A states.

The Q&A adds that the registry will now give N.W.T. residents the option to communicate their wishes about their organs, should they be treated in Alberta due to a critical injury.

Under the agreement signed in May, Alberta's health-care professionals can access the registry to see if a patient from the N.W.T. consents to donate.

It will cost the N.W.T. about $100,000 to make modifications to the registry, and $40,000 annually to maintain it, states the news release.

Registration is free and is voluntary.

In 2019, 223 N.W.T. residents got care in an Alberta intensive care unit, according to the Alberta government.

Hopes to open registry back in 2019

In 2018, the N.W.T. government said it had hopes to open the registry in February of 2019 for N.W.T. residents to be able to register as organ and tissue donors.

CBC reported at the time that territorial leaders have been discussing how to do it since at least 2013.

In 2015, the territorial government started working with the government of Alberta to host the N.W.T. registry. Discussions were moving along until the 2015 Alberta election, when the newly installed NDP government put the project on hold while they established their priorities. Talks started up again, and the N.W.T. looked to be on track to join Alberta's registry, until another holdup in 2017.

"Providing N.W.T. residents with the option to register their consent for organ and tissue donation is a long-standing commitment of our government that is now possible," said N.W.T.'s Health Minister Diane Thom in the news release on Monday.

"By working together, our governments are expanding the pool of potential donors, improving health and saving lives," said Alberta's Health Minister Tyler Shandro in the same news release.