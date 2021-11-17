3 Yukoners named to Order of Yukon

When David Storey and his wife drove to Yukon in a Volkswagen van over 30 years ago, he never dreamed his name would be recognized on a prestigious list of Yukoners.

In fact, he came up in February 1974 with the intention of staying for six months and "see how it goes." At the time, his wife was just months away from giving birth to their first son.

Now, the Whitehorse-based surgeon is being celebrated for his work in medicine, and specifically for the mentorship and help he's provided to younger physicians, nurses and other medical professionals in the territory over the years.

Storey is one of three whose names have been added to the Order of Yukon, announced by Angelique Bernard, the commissioner of the Yukon, earlier this week.

"It's an honour and a privilege," Storey said. "I'm very happy."

He said since he first came to Yukon, much has changed on the medical front. He said the mentorship aspect of his role was a "huge part" of his enjoyment while working as a doctor in the territory.

"Seeing all these kids become physicians and surgeons, it's just fun," he said. "I often learn more from the [physician] residents than they learn from me, I'm sure."

Storey said he's even been operated on by two of the people he taught many years ago. He said working in the Yukon has been a pleasure and a life, not a job.

"The team that we have in the hospital and have had over the years, is more like family than anything. And it's the experience in the operating room, which is the part that I'm missing more than anything right now, has just been a wonderful life," he said.

"The staff are like my kids and family."

He noted that lately, he has been frustrated with the management of the healthcare system, and that there is a bed shortage.

Education, conservation recognized

Also named to the Order of Yukon is Peter Menzies of Dawson City, who was honoured for his work in education and the arts.

Menzies says volunteer work keeps him busy.

"The things I do, I like doing. It's no trouble tutoring fiddle and organizing square dances, and it's great fun to be a part of the music festival every year," he said. "I think I've found a niche that I'm in a position to support a lot of things."

Another inductee is Dave Mossop, who was honoured for his environmental and conservation work. For decades, he's worked to help preserve the peregrine falcon in the Yukon.

In his experience, he said "it wouldn't take very much to tip the scale" for the species, and "start them on their downward trend again."

"I guess that's one of the reasons that there's kind of an urgency to keep monitoring these populations," Mossop said. "Because we know that they're still vulnerable, they're still at risk."

According to the Yukon commissioner's website, the order of Yukon is meant to "recognize Yukoners who have demonstrated high achievement and made an outstanding contribution to society."

The Order of Yukon is the territory's highest honour. When it was first announced in 2016 by then Premier Darrell Pasloski, Yukon was the last province or territory in Canada to create such an award.

The award is administered by the Advisory Council for the Order of Yukon.