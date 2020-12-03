Meet this year's inductees to the Order of Yukon

The Commissioner of Yukon has announced this year's inductees to the Order of Yukon.

In a news release sent Wednesday, Commissioner Angélique Bernard gave the names of the ten inductees from the territory who were chosen from nominations submitted to an advisory council.

"2020 inductees were chosen for their demonstrated excellence and achievement and their outstanding contributions to the social, cultural or economic well-being of Yukon and its residents," the release states.

This year's recipients include:

Bess Cooley, who is known as a master of the Tlingit language, and has done significant work on the genealogy of the inland Tlingit.

Keith Byram, known for being a big supporter of multiple community organizations and working with many local businesses in Yukon. Byram founded Pelly Construction and employs a large number of Yukoners.

Doug Phillips, who served as an MLA from 1985 to 2000, and then as the territory's commissioner from 2010 to 2018. He lobbied to have the Taylor House in Whitehorse designated as Yukon's Government House. Philips has also been small-business owner, and a volunteer on many Yukon boards and committees.

Doug Phillips in 2017 in his role as Yukon commissioner. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

Jack Cable, a Liberal MLA from 1992 to 2000, and commissioner of Yukon from 2000 to 2005. He has also been involved in volunteer organizations including the Learning Disabilities Association of Yukon and the Law Society of Yukon.

William Klassen, who has worn many hats in his career, including as an RCMP officer in Teslin, a conservation officer, a wildlife biologist, and deputy minister with the Yukon government. He has also been involved with the Riverdale Baptist Church since the early 1970's, the Whitehorse Gun Club, Yukon Agriculture Association and the Salvation Army.

Ta'an Kwä​ch'än elder Frances Woolsey, right, with former Ta'an Kwä​ch'än Council chief Ruth Massie. Woolsey is one of this year's Order of Yukon inductees. (Submitted by Frances Woolsey)

Frances Woolsey, a respected Ta'an Kwäch'än elder and a leader in promoting Indigenous culture.

Dr. Sally MacDonald, who has been a family physician in Whitehorse and several Yukon communities since 1980, delivering over 1,000 babies in the territory. She has also taken on the role of assisting people at the end of their lives.

Gertie Tom, who has contributed to First Nations language revitalization throughout the territory. She used the details of her speech patterns to provide a basis for a practical writing system for the previously-unwritten Northern Tutchone language. From 1961 to 1965, she worked as a part-time translator and broadcaster for CBC Radio in Whitehorse.

Agnes Mills, a Vuntut Gwitchin elder who has worked to advance the rights of Indigenous people as the National Elder of the Thunderbird Partnership Foundation, and was the First Nations elder at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre.

Yukon Supreme Court Justice Suzanne Duncan with retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Ron Veale, in 2018. This year, Veale is one of the inductees into the Order of Yukon. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

The Honourable Ron Veale who was the first to have the title of Chief Justice of Yukon, and initiated the earliest civil actions about the abuses suffered by Indigenous children in residential schools.