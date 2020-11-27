Manitoba woman put cloves in oranges, house smells awesome
'As soon as I walk into our house you can smell it'
If you want a house that smells like heaven, stick cloves in an orange. Simple as that.
"It really makes a room smell so pretty and natural smelling!" said Kimmie Charlton to CBC over Facebook messenger.
Charlton lives in Douglas, Manitoba, and has been sticking cloves in oranges for years.
"I saw someone do this on TV about 10 years ago and I thought that I would try it," she said.
Scented balls like this are called pomanders, and people have been making them for generations.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac website, "medieval herbalists used pomanders — mixtures of fragrant, dried herbs in cloth bags or perforated boxes — to ward off illness or bring strength and good fortune."
Now they are mainly used as decorations and to make homes smell nice.
And for many people, December is the best time for an orange-clove pomander.
"I really loved the beautiful smell that reminded me of Christmas," said Charlton.
"It reminded me of how we got oranges in the toe of our Christmas Stocking!" she added.
Chartlon took a picture of one of her orange-clove pomanders and posted it on CBC North's Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen.
It was very popular.
"This was a Christmas tradition when I was growing up. I'd completely forgotten about this, thanks for the reminder," said one member of the group.
"I'm so going to start this tradition with my kids tomorrow," said another.
"I really loved reading responses about how it made people feel!" Charlton said to CBC.
If you are thinking about trying an orange-clove pomander at home this holiday season, now's the perfect time.
Charlton says they stay fresh and aromatic for up to six weeks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.