Yukon gov't to release opioid strategy in next few days, says health minister

The Yukon government is set to release an opioid action plan and strategy in the next couple of days, according to Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost.

"We clearly need to take a strategic approach on addressing the pressures we're facing in the Yukon," she told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Those pressures are the number of opioid overdoses in the territory — the third highest rate in the country. Yukon's chief medical officer of health Dr. Brendan Hanley says there have been two fentanyl-related deaths in 2018. He says there are one or two opioid overdoses a week at Whitehorse General Hospital's emergency room.

Frost says the strategy will focus on reduction and a partnership with the chief medical officer of health, health, education and justice to work on a preventative plan.

She says her department has already taken some steps, like safe testing sites in Whitehorse.

"We've now bumped that up and we're looking at some other potential options, because as we know, the drugs aren't just found in the city, so we have to look at supports for rural Yukon communities," said Frost.

Frost says the territorial government is finalizing an agreement for federal support.

She says there will be $500,000 for treatment and preventative programs.

What that agreement looks like exactly is still being sorted out, but Frost says it will be tied into the opioid strategy.

NDP calls for reports on overdoses

The Yukon NDP is calling for the government to release regular reports on opioid overdoses.

"This kind of regular reporting would help highlight trends in the opioid crisis and allow for regular awareness in conversations to be able to talk about the issue. Why won't the government commit to releasing regular reports on opioid overdoses just like British Columbia and Alberta are doing," said NDP health critic Kate White.

Frost did not promise to regularly release reports on opioid overdoses.

She told reporters it can take four months for toxicology reports to come back to determine if a death is opioid-related.

Frost says if reports are released too soon after a death, it is difficult for grieving families.

"We also need to be mindful that it's a small jurisdiction, numbers are small, that means we have to give families time to grieve and be respectful. As soon as something happens and we make the announcement, I think for me it's about being sensitive to the needs of families as they grieve," she said.

Opioid overdose reports that are released in British Columbia and Alberta do not include names.

The reports are released every few months.