N.W.T. health officials believe tainted opioids killed two people

Two people who recently died in a southern N.W.T. community may have overdosed on tainted opioids, according to the territory's Coroner's Office.

On Thursday evening, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer issued a health alert about the deaths. It said all communities in the N.W.T. are at risk because "illicit drug supplies can involve every N.W.T. community."

The alert stated the Coroner's Office believes the deaths were due to overdoses, "potentially from cocaine mixed with other substances."

"With Canada experiencing a high number of opioid deaths, the concern is the deaths are due to opioid adulterants," it stated.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said since illegal drugs can involve every community, all are at risk of receiving tainted drug supplies.

"Mixing substances increases the risk of overdose," the alert stated.

The N.W.T. has a law that means people who are overdosing, or who are witnessing an overdose, can't be charged for possessing drugs. The alert stated that's to encourage people to call an ambulance or their local health centre.

All health centres, pharmacies and hospitals in the territory also have naloxone kits available, which can stop opioid overdoses.