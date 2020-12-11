Operator of large excavator near Fort Simpson presumed dead, say RCMP

The operator of a large excavator that went into standing water Tuesday by the Mackenzie Highway near Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is presumed dead, according to an RCMP news release sent Friday afternoon.

"The presumed death is not deemed suspicious at this time," the release states.

Fort Simpson RCMP did not release the name of the deceased. They said they received a report of a presumed sudden death Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

The Fort Simpson RCMP said they're working with the N.W.T. Coroner Service and Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) on the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the WSCC said it had two investigators on the scene helping RCMP and company representatives. The WSCC declined to say which company.

A spokesperson with the government of the Northwest Territories said in an email to CBC that "no GNWT employee or anyone doing work on behalf of the GNWT was involved in the incident."