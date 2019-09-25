Man arrested in Hay River slo-pitch drug bust gets 12-month sentence

A territorial court judge sentenced a man in Hay River, N.W.T., to 12 months in jail for drug trafficking on Tuesday.

Fred Lafferty had pleaded guilty this summer — before he was set to face trial — to one count of trafficking cocaine.

The 44-year-old was one of 11 people arrested and at least nine charged in August 2017 as part of an RCMP investigation called " Operation Grand Slam ." It coincided with the Coors slo-pitch tournament in Hay River and involved undercover police officers who played in the tournament.

According to an agreed statement of facts in Lafferty's case, an undercover police officer met a man named Luke in the beer gardens at the tournament on Aug. 4, 2017, who told the officer he could help him buy cocaine.

The following day, the officer went with Luke to a residence where they purchased hard cocaine from Lafferty.

On Aug. 6, the officer texted Lafferty and they met behind the bleachers at the tournament, where the officer purchased 0.8 grams of hard cocaine.

On Aug. 7, police executed a search warrant on Lafferty's home where they found white residue, a $20 bill and a straw on the kitchen table. In a bedside table they also found 0.4 grams of powdered cocaine and $2,015 in cash, including money the officer had given Lafferty to buy cocaine.

Lafferty was arrested and charged. He was released Aug. 8 on conditions.

Judge confident Lafferty will avoid crime

At court, held in the Ptarmigan Inn in Hay River on Tuesday, Crown and defence lawyers both argued for the 12-month sentence.

Crown prosecutor Trevor Johnson noted the high prevalence of drug crimes in the Northwest Territories and the impact drug trafficking has on vulnerable people.

"Even street-level dealers are fully aware of the impact of drugs on the community," he said.

Defence lawyer Tracy Bock said Lafferty has taken positive steps over the past two years, including quitting drinking and doing drugs, paying off a substantial amount of child support, and being a dependable employee. Bock also said Lafferty understands the impact of his actions and has expressed remorse.

"He wants to pay his debt to society and live a clean and sober life for his family and community."

A pre-sentence report says following the deaths of his parents, Lafferty's life spiralled out of control and he became heavily involved in drugs. His mother was killed in a snowmobile accident in 1996 and his father died in 2015.

According to the report, Lafferty lived on the land when he was young, where his father taught him how to hunt and trap. When Lafferty's family moved into town in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., the report says Lafferty's father — who had attended residential school — began drinking heavily and became violent.

"His connection with the land makes him feel calm," Bock told the court of Lafferty.

The judge in the case said he has "full confidence that Mr. Lafferty will not do any criminal activity and will be proud of his lifestyle, his new lifestyle."

Once Lafferty is released from custody, he will be on probation for eight months. He will also be prohibited from possessing a firearm for 10 years with a possible exemption for sustenance reasons.

An additional charge of trafficking cocaine, as well as one charge each of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime, were stayed by the Crown.