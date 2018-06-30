18th annual Open Sky Festival celebrates traditional arts, culture in Fort Simpson

Fort Simpson, N.W.T. didn't let the threat of rain hamper festivities at the Open Sky Festival this weekend.

The 18th annual event at the confluence of the Liard and Mackenzie rivers featured a host of musical acts, workshops and vendors inside the local arena.

Roxanna Thompson, executive director of the Open Sky Creative Society, said the festival is about celebrating traditional and contemporary arts and culture.

"I think my favourite part is just seeing people enjoying all the different art forms, especially some of the workshops," she said.

Open Sky Creative Society executive director Roxanna Thompson talks to a fiddler at Saturday's event. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC )

"It's always great to see the smiles on their faces and also, in some cases, the understanding of how much work goes into creating these traditional art forms."

The festival opened Thursday night with Thunder in Our Voices, an art exhibit that sets photos and speeches from the Berger Inquiry, along with art, to live music.

"That was a wonderful night," Thompson said.

That was followed by Saturday's events, a "glorious day" filled with live music, workshops, and a barbecue.

Learning to work with porcupine quills. The festival included a birch bark ornament workshop with Phoebe Punch. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC )

As of noon Saturday, Thompson said there were around 100 people in attendance with numbers continuing to grow.

She noted this year's turnout was particularly good as there is also a hand games tournament being held in Fort Simpson.

The festival included performances by Kiwi North's frontman Lindsay Waugh, fiddle group Double Treble and musician Mary Caroline.

Attendees were also able to try their hand at moose hair tufting with Lucy Simon, make leather cellphone satchels with Darcy Moses and birch bark ornaments with Phoebe Punch.

Mary Neyelle with her slippers and moccasins was one of several vendors at this year's festival. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

"It's just a really good feeling to see the festival come together because it's such a great time for everyone," Thompson said, noting it wouldn't be possible without the work of volunteers.