One week left to submit comments on Dempster Fibre Optics Project

The Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board is accepting public comments until June 1 on the $79-million Dempster Fibre Optics Project.

The nearly 800-kilometre line would travel along the Dempster Highway and connect to the Mackenzie Valley fibre optic line in the Northwest Territories.

"We have actually narrowed down the amount of land that we would touch with the fibre optic cable," said Priyank Thatte, director of strategic initiatives for Yukon's Department of Highways and Public Works, who oversees the fibre optics project.

"The cable itself is less than an inch in diameter. It's not a huge pipeline, so the area that is impacted is fairly narrow and well defined from the cable."

Thatte said there are methods for laying cable near wetlands. He said the fibre would be run along bridges and, in some areas, under streams and rivers.

Construction of the fibre optic line is expected to begin next spring.

It's scheduled to be completed by 2025.