1-way or another: Hay River mayor wants to widen sidewalk, remove 1 lane of traffic

The mayor of Hay River wants to increase accessibility for seniors and people with disabilities by turning a two-lane side street into a one-way road.

Drivers are getting a taste of the change in traffic flow this month while a water main is being repaired on Courtoreille Street.

Mayor Brad Mapes wants to keep it that way so the sidewalk can be extended by approximately three to five metres.

The extra space would become a public plaza with green space that gently slopes from the road to storefronts.

Mayor Brad Mapes on Courtoreille Street in Hay River. Drivers are already getting a taste of one-way traffic while the street is under construction. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

The redesign would create direct wheelchair access to the dental clinic, drug store, retail shops and offices.

Right now, the storefronts are accessible, but the sidewalk is narrow.

Mapes said the proposal would nearly triple the width of the existing sidewalk and create a place for musicians and artists in the summer.

It wasn't Mapes's idea, but he's pushing for it.

"The one-way is going to bring so much more flair to the community. And yes, some people say we are too small to have a one-way. But we want to be unique and this is unique," he said.

Mapes says shops and offices would become more accessible with the one, giant sidewalk as part of a public plaza. Right now the storefronts are accessible, but the sidewalk is narrow. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

No tax increases

Hay River has a population of approximately 3,500 people.

The street is under construction right now, which makes it a one-way road. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

Mapes said reaction to the proposal has been mostly favourable, although he's heard concerns about a potential loss in parking and the cost.

The price of the project is estimated at $315,000.

"There's been some question as to what the cost is going to be, but there is no increase in taxes. There is going to be a fee that the business owners have to pay," he said

On Tuesday night, council tentatively approved the project.

But the approval is subject to how much businesses are willing to contribute.

Those numbers are under negotiation with the town.

Mapes hopes the project gets the final approval in the next week or two, so construction can begin this summer.