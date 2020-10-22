Health-care workers with 2 dogs scrambling because of Yukon Housing's one-pet policy

Dr. Lindsey Campbell didn't think twice about bringing her two dogs, Badger and Ginger, when she moved to Watson Lake, Yukon, this spring.

But Campbell didn't realize the Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC) has a one-pet policy — and now she's scrambling to find a new home in an extremely tight rental market.

"I think it's ridiculous," Campbell said, whose contract included a guaranteed place to live through YHC.

"If we're really trying to encourage people to live in the communities ... I think they need to be a little more flexible."

The Yukon Housing Corporation helps provide accommodation for health-care workers moving to Yukon. But healthcare workers can't stay in the YHC homes if they have more than one pet.

Meanwhile, hospitals are extremely short-staffed and have several vacant positions, according to the Yukon Employees' Union.

Amanda Arbic, a registered nurse, moved to Watson Lake this summer with her husband, children and two dogs, Mya and Remi.

But Arbic said she may have to move back to Ontario because of the one-pet policy.

"I bring to the community 15 years of emergency experience," she said.

"And now we're going to lose our contributions to the community because of a dog."

Amanda Arbic, right, moved to Watson Lake this summer with her family and two dogs. (Laura Howells/CBC)

Arbic said it's extremely hard to find a house to rent or buy in the community. Meanwhile, she said, there is a "huge nursing shortage" in Watson Lake.

She thinks staff accommodation should be separate from the YHC.

"Had I known it's going to be such a hassle I don't think I would have come," she said.

"My husband said, 'they'd rather lose a nurse than have an extra pet.'"

Yukon Housing says it is reviewing policies

The housing corporation says it's aware of health-care workers' concerns, and is working with tenants to "rectify the situation."

"Currently, no tenants are facing eviction in Watson Lake due to the one-pet policy," read an emailed statement from YHC spokesperson Sarah Murray.

The corporation said it is reviewing its policies. It said the one-pet policy helps "balance the health of our tenants and safety of our units."

It said the policy "provides a consistent and equitable approach for lower and higher income tenants."

"Pets, even well-behaved pets, can increase the cost of maintaining the units so the one-pet policy balances this reality with the desire of tenants to have pets for companionship," said the statement.

Dr. Lindsey Campbell and her two dogs, Ginger and Badger. (Laura Howells/CBC)

Campbell said she had her husband are responsible pet owners and both her dogs — a golden doodle and a Schnauzer-poodle mix — are non-shedding. Her husband is also working as a doctor in the community.

Campbell said she's lucky that her contract means Health and Social Services is negotiating with Yukon Housing on her behalf. But she says her nursing colleagues are on their own.

In the meantime, she has posted online trying to find a new spot. Her dogs are like "children" to her and her husband.

"It's frustrating, going into winter trying to find new housing," she said.