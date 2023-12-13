Passenger arrested after pilot declares mayday on Norman Wells, N.W.T., flight

Norman Wells RCMP say they arrested a man after he allegedly waved a fake firearm around the cabin of a plane on Tuesday, forcing the pilot to declare mayday and land the plane.

Police said they received a call from Flight Services in Norman Wells that a flight bound for Délı̨nę was returning to make an emergency landing.

The pilot took the fake firearm away from the man and safely landed the plane.

Forty-two-year-old Derrick Mackeinzo of Délı̨nę was taken into custody upon landing.

Mackeinzo, who police say was intoxicated on the flight, faces several charges, including endangering the safety of an aircraft, unruly or dangerous behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon onboard an aircraft, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and failing to comply with a probation order.

A second imitation firearm was also found on him.

Police say Mackeinzo remains in custody pending a future court date.