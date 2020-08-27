Yukon RCMP ask public for help solving 2019 homicide

Yukon RCMP are asking the public for any information that could help them solve a homicide that happened in Ross River last year.

Police say 59-year-old Mary Ann Ollie, who was from Ross River, died on Aug. 1, 2019.

An autopsy later confirmed her death was a homicide.

In a news release on Wednesday, police say they continue to investigate the crime.

"Mary Ann's family and friends are searching for justice and closure," the release reads.

Anybody with information is asked to call Ross River RCMP at 867-969-2677, or Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.