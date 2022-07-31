Youth decorate bikes for 'wonderful mayhem of joy' at the Old Town Ramble and Ride
Other festivities held over the weekend include live music, vendors, art and food
Dozens of youth gathered for the Old Town Ramble and Ride festival in Yellowknife, despite rain and some thunder on the forecast for Saturday.
"It did not dampen the enthusiasm one little bit," said Cathie Bolstad, a member of the Latham Island Neighborhood Association that organized the bike parade.
About 70 participants dressed up in costumes and decorated their bikes for the event. This is the second year a bike parade was held for Old Town Ramble and Ride.
"Kids came out with their own things," said Bolstad. "So teddy bear baskets on their bikes, costumes on their bodies, helmets, decorated faces, painted bells, whistles. It was just absolutely a wonderful mayhem of joy."
The event included prizes for the best decorated, coolest colourful character, most imaginative and grooviest group.
The parade was one of many activities being held for the 16th annual Old Town Ramble and Ride throughout the weekend. That included live music, vendors and public art projects.
"It's a great festival that brings everybody down to Old Town with vendors and food and entertainment and activities for families extraordinaire," Bolstad said.