Old Crow under isolation order until Christmas Eve, says chief

Residents of Old Crow, Yukon, are digging in for the long haul.

The Vuntut Gwitchin Government put in place a community-wide isolation order after detecting positive COVID-19 cases.

Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm says the order started last Friday and will last until Christmas Eve.

The First Nation is shipping in goods to tide the community over.

"We're trying to supply each household in the community with everything that they would need for a substantial self-isolation period," Tizya-Tramm said.

"So, although there is a lot of concern throughout the community, luckily, and because of the high vaccination rate, we haven't had a single critical case where an individual has had to be medevaced."

Tizya-Tramm says five cases have been confirmed through PCR tests. Another nine people got a positive result through rapid testing.

Across the territory, there are 56 active COVID-19 cases, according to the territorial government's latest statistics.