Construction boom in Old Crow, Yukon, helps build local skills

It's been a busy year for construction in Yukon's northernmost community, and some big projects have meant work and training opportunities for local residents.

"Last time we had a big construction, you know, was a decade or two ago. We have the school. That was the last big project," said Pauline Frost, chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin Government in Old Crow, Yukon.

"This is a huge opportunity for us to build capacity in the community as well, with the electricians and plumbers and the carpenters and general labourers."

This summer, work has been underway on a long-awaited new health and wellness centre for the fly-in community, as well as a 10-plex housing complex. And in the spring, an assisted-living facility — the first of its kind for Old Crow — officially opened.

Construction on a new health centre and 10-plex has been underway all summer. Some of the larger equipment and material was carried to the remote fly-in community over a winter road last year. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Frost says the work is possible because of the winter road constructed last year, allowing larger equipment and supplies to be hauled up to the remote community overland instead of by aircraft.

Kibbe Tetlichi, a Vuntut Gwitchin citizen and carpenter, has been hard at work on the construction projects in the community since March 2022.

"Oh it's busy, sometimes we barely have time to do anything else at the end of the day," he said.

"But, being part of something like this in my hometown's been pretty good, working with a lot of people from here, especially the young people, some just starting out in their trade."

Tetlichi said it feels good to be building things that will serve the community's needs, because "we do need the upgrade."

Travis Frost is a Vuntut Gwitchin citizen and carpenter who was working 10-hour days for weeks straight this summer in Old Crow. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Travis Frost, another Vuntut Gwitchin citizen working in Old Crow as a carpenter, agrees that the new health centre is especially needed. He was working ten-hour days for weeks straight.

"It's going to look really nice when we're done," he said.

"Every day is a little different, but right now we're putting up cladding on the exterior of the building. That took a long time to get to this point, so it's really nice to get to this stage."

The new health and wellness centre in Old Crow. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Travis feels good to be building something that will last a long time.

"It's going to help the community out in years to come," he said.