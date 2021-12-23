Old Crow reports 15 active cases, Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin gov't reports 7 in Dawson

The Vuntut Gwitchin government says there are now 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Old Crow, as of Wednesday, down from 18 on Monday.

The government said in a Facebook post Wednesday evening that three citizens have recovered, and no new cases were reported over the past two days.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, acting chief medical officer of health, says Yukon health officials are working closely with the chief and council.

She said there's a high rate of testing in Old Crow, and while it's an active COVID situation, it's settling, and under control.

In a post to Facebook Thursday, 97 per cent of those 12 and up in the community have had one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 92 per cent have had both shots. As well, 30 per cent of those 12 and up have had both shots and a booster.

The next 12-and-up vaccination and booster clinic in Old Crow will be in early January 2022, the post said.

Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation has 7 active cases

Meanwhile, the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation government says there are seven active cases of COVID-19 in Dawson City, and more cases are expected.

The First Nation said it's closing offices early in a bid to keep citizens safe.

Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin is urging residents to follow public health guidelines, which includes limiting gathering to two households, frequent hand washing and making arrangements for testing.

Across the territory, there are 47 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Yukon government website as of Wednesday.

Elliott also announced Wednesday that two Omicron cases have appeared in Yukon, both in Whitehorse. The previous two announced have since recovered.