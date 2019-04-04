Old Crow elder makes beaded name tags for local RCMP

Shirley Kakfwi, an avid beader in Yukon's most remote community, has developed an unlikely sort of cottage industry — making beaded name tags for the police.

"They want it, I guess. That's why I do it," Kakfwi said from her home in Old Crow. She had paused work on another beading project to take CBC's phone call.

Kakfwi made her first RCMP name tag a few years ago. She'd become good friends with an officer stationed in the community.

"One day, she just said, 'Do you sew?' And I said, 'Yeah, lots.' She said, 'Make me a name tag with beads, using the RCMP colours," Kakfwi recalled.

"Then she wanted some more for her friends, and then she wanted some more for her workers, and it just went on from there."

The RCMP's northernmost detachment in Yukon is in Old Crow. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)

The oval tags are blue, white and yellow, and can be affixed to the officers' uniforms.

"They have that, what they call it? Velcro," she said.

And Kakfwi does not mess around with the design of her tags, or the colours. She's consistent and she makes sure she always has the right beads on hand.

Yukon RCMP recently posted a picture online of Kakfwi, posing with some smiling officers proudly sporting their custom-made tags.

"All three members are honoured to wear them on their uniforms while serving their community of Old Crow — home of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation," the post says.

RCMP officers come and go often from Old Crow, leaving the community for postings elsewhere. Kakfwi figures she's made about 20 names tags over the years.

"A lot of RCMP members left Old Crow with those tags," she said. "Maybe they're all across Canada, for all I know."