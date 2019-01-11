Planning underway for new health centre in Yukon's only fly-in community

The Yukon government plans to build a seasonal road to Old Crow next winter in order to truck in supplies for a new health centre.

The health centre in Yukon's only fly-in community is almost 50 years old, and despite a 1986 addition was identified as a priority for replacement in last year's review of territorial health facilities.

"The construction of a winter road will align with various Yukon government projects including the health and wellness centre and also advancing other construction projects in Old Crow," said Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost.

Construction of the health centre is expected to be complete by spring 2023. The Yukon government has budgeted $750,000 for the planning phase.

Old Crow's existing health centre was identified as a priority for replacement in last year's review of territorial health facilities. (Yukon government)

'Renewal of health and wellness'

In a news release, VuntutGwitchin First Nation Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm welcomed the announcement.

"This signals the renewal of health and wellness in our community, and in moving from aged buildings we can look to reinvent the spaces that will serve our people in Yukon's most remote community," he said.

"We celebrate this needed solution."

The Yukon and Vuntut Gwitchin governments say the facility will be based on a "collaborative care model" that will provide health and social services under the same roof.

It will offer regional social services, home care services, mental wellness, and community nursing. There will also be space for dental services and regional therapy sessions.

The Yukon Housing Corporation is also planning new housing for health centre staff, an amenity Frost calls "crucial" to attracting nurses and other health care workers.

The construction start date will depend on building a winter road to the community. In the past, the seasonal road started at Eagle Plains, about 260 kilometres from Old Crow.

Trucks prepare to head to Old Crow in 2014, the last time a winter road was built to the community. (CBC)

There's no dollar figure immediately available, but construction and maintenance of the last ice road in 2015 cost $1.4 million, which was split between the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation and the Yukon government.

Besides building supplies, the road also allowed Old Crow residents to order big-ticket items such as vehicles and appliances.

It also allowed waste and other debris to be hauled out.