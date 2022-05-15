Old Crow put on flood watch

The Yukon government has put the community of Old Crow on flood watch, meaning water levels in the area are rising and are expected to approach or breach the nearby riverbanks.

In an alert on Sunday, the government said ice is breaking on the Porcupine River, and ice has been moving past the community of about 250 people since 8 p.m. Friday.

"Small ice jams have formed and released downstream of town over the last 24 hours, but an ice jam upstream of the Bluefish River has remained in place, and is now over 30 kilometres in length," reads the alert.

It says water levels will continue to rise until the ice jam releases.

The government says water levels have been rising since early Sunday morning, at a rate of about six centimetres per hour.

Water levels are now close to the level of flooding in low-lying areas.

The government is advising people to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and riverbanks, which may be unstable.