Old Crow, Yukon, flood risk eases as water level starts to drop

The risk of floods in Old Crow is dropping, even as the Porcupine River remains subject to a high streamflow advisory from the Yukon government.

The community of about 250 had been on flood watch because of an ice jam on the Porcupine.

The Yukon government's flood atlas says ice jams on both the Porcupine and nearby Old Crow rivers have let go. That means waters near the community of Old Crow are high but dropping.

Paul Josie, the emergency coordinator with the Vuntut Gwitchin government, said temperatures are warmer than normal in the region, and that's creating flood-prone conditions.

"When the ice breaks up, a lot of the weather is pretty cold, like it starts to snow and and that was pretty typical," Josie said. "But this year with warm temperatures that we've been having, all the runoffs are happening at once and during the ice breakup. So we've been seeing a significant amount of water."

Big bluff on the Porcupine River near old Crow, Yukon. (Grant Zazula/Yukon government)

Vuntut Gwitchin officials had reported localized flooding near the Old Crow airport. The Vuntut Gwitchin government prepared the local school to host evacuees. Josie urged residents to prepare overnight bags in case they had to leave their homes.

"I think this morning after seeing the ice go by ... I think people are a little more calmer just because it's always the ice jam that we fear," Josie said.

Temperatures in the region are forecast to drop slightly Thursday before returning to the mid to high teens over the long weekend. That warm, sunny weather is expected to accelerate snow melt in the region.