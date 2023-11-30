Whitehorse residents fill Old Crow's wish lists in annual gift campaign

When a three-year-old boy in Old Crow, Yukon, put a remote-controlled Ski-Doo on his Christmas wish list this year — he likely didn't imagine Whitehorse's city manager trying to find him one.

But that's exactly what happened. Jeff O'Farrell, who leads the city, was searching Angelina's Toy Boutique in Whitehorse on Wednesday trying to make that holiday dream come true through the Whitehorse Firefighters Charitable Society's annual Share the Spirit campaign.

The society is aiming to deliver food and toys to 500 families in need across the Yukon this year — including 16 families in Old Crow. The three-year-old in question won't be finding a Ski-Doo under the Christmas tree, but Farrell said he was able to come up with some good substitutes.

"I did find them this awesome front-end loader as well as this ATV and rider. So I am sure these two items will hit the spot," he said. He was also searching for Thomas the Tank Engine DVDs and a kids set of tools.

"This is obviously a kid after my own heart," he said.

Nicholas O'Carroll, president of the Whitehorse Firefighters Charitable Society, said the presents selected for children in Old Crow will be gift-wrapped, flown north and hand-delivered by the RCMP this month. The gifts are covered by donations and sponsorships.

O'Farrell had been attending a shopping night at the toy store on Wednesday night. He was joined by shoppers from the Child Development Centre, the City of Whitehorse and the RCMP — all who were handed anonymous wish lists.

Betty Burns, the owner of Angelina's Toy Boutique, was on hand to help out.

"My passion is children's play things development and choosing play things for purpose. And so for me ... this kind of ties all the things that I love together," she said.



"I think a part of this is letting members of the community also experience this wonderful moment where they can come in and put themselves in the shoes of a child and imagine opening the gift on Christmas morning — and having that feeling of satisfaction being able to choose something wonderful."

O'Carroll said the program started seven years ago, initially focusing on Whitehorse.

"We wanted to expand — not that easy in a huge territory like this. And Old Crow was almost the hardest thing we could imagine, being able to go there, so therefore it was the thing we wanted to do the most," he said.

O'Carroll said childrens' wish lists might not always match up with products available in store. He said the idea is to buy toys that will help children develop, gain confidence and have a great Christmas.

Families in Whitehorse who want to be considered for present and food deliveries have until Dec. 8 to sign up. The deadline passed on Thursday for all other communities.

Whitehorse Firefighters Charitable Society is also accepting cash donations, and gifts dropped off in Whitehorse.