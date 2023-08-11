Old Crow evacuees arrive in Whitehorse, chief has stayed behind

Dozens of evacuees from another Yukon community were arriving in Whitehorse on Thursday, after they spent a night in Inuvik, N.W.T.

An evacuation order was issued for the fly-in community of Old Crow, Yukon on Wednesday, as the community has been dealing with heavy smoke from nearby wildfires. The community is not under immediate threat from fire, officials have said, but they warned of a shift in the weather that could increase the risk.

"The one fire is approximately four kilometres away, and the other is still just 12 kilometres [away], but you know, winds are expected to pick up to 26 kilometres an hour out of the north today, so we anticipate huge flare ups," said Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Pauline Frost on Thursday morning.

"That's why we thought it was necessary to get the citizens out of the community while we had the window of opportunity."

Frost said 127 people had left Old Crow, and approximately 56—including herself—had remained behind. Those who were flown out on Wednesday afternoon were taken north to Inuvik for the night, to be flown to Whitehorse on Thursday.

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation Chief Pauline Frost said Thursday that she had no intention of leaving Old Crow, and would stay 'as long as I'm needed.' (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

An emergency centre has been set up in Whitehorse at the Canada Games Centre, for the evacuees from Old Crow and also those from Mayo, Yukon, where an evacuation order was issued on Sunday.

Officials in Whitehorse are urging all evacuees to register with emergency support services, even if they have a place to stay. They say other supports are available and people should call 332-4597 or go to the Canada Games Centre when they arrive in Whitehorse.

Frost, speaking from Old Crow on Thursday, said she understood why some residents in her community have chosen to stay behind, even knowing the risks.

"People build their lives and their homes around, you know, Old Crow, and it's very difficult to leave," she said.

Frost said a small group of officials is also staying behind, to do structure protection work, care for animals that have been left behind, and make sure any remaining residents have the supports they need. Frost said she has no intention of leaving Old Crow at this point, and will stay "as long as I'm needed."

Shift in weather expected

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Yukon fire information officer Haley Ritchie said Old Crow and Mayo are facing different challenges right now. While Mayo has been primarily threatened by one fire advancing toward the community, Old Crow is dealing with a number of fires in the region, and the potential for increased fire behaviour as the weather changes.

Smoke hangs over the Porcupine River in Old Crow on Wednesday. (Submitted by Gyde Shepherd)

"An incoming weather event … could produce a lot more smoke and the potential for ember transfer from fires toward Old Crow," Ritchie said.

And unlike near Mayo, she said, the fires in the Old Crow region are more difficult to attack.

"Our efforts are focused on structure protection, so things like sprinkler kits and fire smarting of residences and community buildings," she said.

In Mayo, firefighters continue to battle the nearby Talbot Creek wildfire, which had reached within about four kilometres of the community. Ritchie said things had improved there in the last day or two, with less intense fire activity, and about seven millimetres of rain.

But the fire is still smouldering, she said, with "occasional tree torching."

Yukon fire information officer Haley Ritchie, centre, speaks at a news conference on Thursday alongside Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee, left, and Na-Cho Nyak Dun Chief Dawna Hope. Ritchie said recent days have seen reduced fire activity near Mayo. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

"The fire edges closest to the town really need to be secure before we can consider rescinding that evacuation order. So that's the goal right now," she said.

Overall, she said most of the territory is now seeing a "down trend in fire weather," with cooler temperatures and rain in southern Yukon and hopefully, central Yukon. As she spoke, Whitehorse was experiencing an afternoon downpour.

Mayo Mayor Trevor Ellis, also speaking at Thursday's news conference via Zoom from Mayo, said he was feeling good about the structure protection that's been put in place in his community.

"Everything is pointing in the right direction right now," he said.

"I've got my fingers crossed that the Wildland Fire folks that are on the ground out on the fire will be able to establish a really good solid line of defence, and that we'll be able to put this behind us and get back to regular life."