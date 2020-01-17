2,400-litre diesel spill in Old Crow blamed on faulty valve

Crews have been busy this week cleaning up after a fuel spill at the tank farm in Old Crow, Yukon.

Brian Cameron, director of government services with the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, said about 2,400 litres of diesel spilled last Friday when a valve malfunctioned.

"When we were filling up the fuel truck, it seemed like instead of going into the fuel truck, it somehow got bypassed and went into another tank and it overflowed," he said.

"There was a couple of failures on the valve, and then another failure on the safety valve of the tank."

Cameron said a crew from Whitehorse is overseeing the cleanup, and another crew is checking out the faulty valves.

He said the spill is contained to the tank farm, which has a membrane beneath its ground — so there's no threat to the surrounding environment.

So far, crews have filled about a dozen 45-gallon drums with contaminated snow. More drums were expected to arrive in the community on Thursday.

"We have about five local guys shoveling the slush, the snow, and spill pads, and putting them all in containers," Cameron said.

Cameron said the First Nation is in discussions with the Yukon government about what to do with the contaminated snow. He said one idea is to set up a remediation site in Old Crow, rather than fly the material out.

"I'm pretty sure we've got everything under control now," he said.