Clean-up contest yields 15 pounds of cigarette butts in Old Crow, Yukon

Kelli Howie is not exactly sure why, but she really noticed the cigarette butts littered all over her community this spring. It seemed like more than usual, to her.

"I think we don't think about it when we smoke, right?" said Howie, a non-smoker and the manager of the Co-Op retail store in Old Crow, Yukon.

"You smoke your cigarette, and you toss the butt."

Howie and the Co-op store decided to do something about it — they organized a clean-up contest this past weekend, with prizes for the residents who collected the most butts.

It was done in conjunction with a larger community clean-up project during Caribou Days festivities. Howie felt like cigarette butts are often easily overlooked.

"When you think of cleaning, you just think of picking up the paper that's flying or, you know, containers, " she said.

The store gave out disposable plastic work gloves and bags to the butt collectors.

They ended up with two shopping bags full of the little eyesores, or almost seven kilograms. If each cigarette butt is estimated to weigh about 0.2 grams, that represents about 35,000 smokes.

More than half the total haul — about 4.3 kilograms — was collected by Lena Josie, who got a $500 gift certificate from the Co-op as a prize.

"When she came in with a Co-op shopping bag full, like with two great big plastic bags shoved inside this, the Co-op shopping bag, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to weigh that just to see,'" Howie said.

There was also a prize for youth who wanted to participate — a $100 Co-op gift certificate. Second prize was a case of pop.

Howie said the store will definitely organize another cigarette butt clean-up next year.

"I'm glad that the community participated. I'm glad that we were able to contribute, you know, in a meaningful way ... to beautify the community," she said.