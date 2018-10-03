Skip to Main Content
Bears feed on body of man found dead at Alaska mine

Three bears fed on the body of an 18-year-old contract employee who was killed this week at a remote southeast Alaska mine site, state officials say.

Alaskan officials say it isn't clear how Anthony David Montoya, 18, died before bears found him

A grizzly bear looks up from foraging, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska in this 2015 file photo. Alaskan officials say bears in the state fed on the body of a man who died this week at a mine site. (Becky Bohrer/The Associated Press)

Alaskan officials say three bears fed on the body of a contract employee who was killed this week at a work site in the state. 

Anthony David Montoya, 18, from Hollis, Okla., was found dead at a mine site in southeast Alaska. Before his death, Montoya had left a group to go to a nearby water pump site, according to Megan Peters, a spokeswoman with the an Alaska State Troopers. 

When he didn't return, others went looking for him. They'd reported Montoya and the bears were about 30 metres from the workers and the site was noisy, all three bears were killed soon after, Peters said.  

But Ken Marsh, a spokesman with Alaska's Department of Fish and Game, said it's unclear how Montoya died. 

On Wednesday, authorities said no one witnessed what happened to the 18-year-old. An autopsy report from the medical examiner's office isn't finished yet. 

