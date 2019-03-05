Ohio zoo collects polar bear poop to develop pregnancy test
Fecal matter under study in hopes it could lead to creation of a polar bear pregnancy test
An Ohio zoo has become the repository for the world's largest collection of polar bear poop as researchers work to create a pregnancy test to aid the survival of this threatened species.
WLWT-TV reports the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens is storing 30,000 samples of fecal matter from the U.S. and Canada. It's being studied by researchers at the zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife.
Scientist Erin Curry says researchers are comparing compounds in fecal matter from females that are pregnant with those that aren't in the hope of finding specific compounds that will help develop a pregnancy test.
Some poop mailed to Cincinnati can be downright flashy. Zoos with multiple females sprinkle glitter and dye on the samples to help identify whose poop is whose.
A loss of sea ice habitat has threatened the species. Fewer than 25,000 polar bears remain in the wild.
Zoo spokesman Michelle Curley says there are only 11 breeding pairs in North American zoos. She says Cincinnati's breeding pair has been together for two years but has yet to produce cubs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.