Officials in Yukon give weekly COVID-19 update

Officials in Yukon will give their weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon.

Premier Sandy Silver and Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley are set to speak at 1:30 p.m.

During last week's update Hanley said he expects that the territory can achieve herd immunity within the next three months .

The aim is for 75 per cent of the eligible adult population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the beginning of April, Hanley said.

Mobile vaccination teams headed out to communities this week, after hosting one last dry-run in Whitehorse on Friday.

Vanier Catholic Secondary School's gym was transformed into a pop-up mock vaccination clinic, similar to the ones that the teams — Balto and Togo, named after sled dogs — will set up in rural communities in the weeks to come as they deliver and administer the first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Team Balto deployed to Watson Lake on Sunday. A mobile clinic was also set up in Dawson City on Jan. 6, but only to administer vaccines to long-term care residents and staff as well as high-risk health professionals.

While those teams are travelling out to communities, a mass clinic opened up at the Whitehorse convention centre this week. Priority is being given to high-risk and vulnerable populations.

The territory has had a total of 70 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with none that are currently active. Sixty-nine people have recovered and one person has died.

According to the territorial government's website, 1,347 people have been vaccinated in Yukon as of Tuesday.

You can watch Wednesday's update on this page or on the CBC North and CBC Yukon Facebook pages.