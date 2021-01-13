Yukon gives COVID-19 update, launches website for booking vaccinations

Yukon officials are giving an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday afternoon.

Premier Sandy Silver and Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley are speaking during their weekly COVID-19 update.

The news conference will be livestreamed here and on the CBC North and CBC Yukon Facebook pages.

Silver said that the next shipment of 7,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine is set to arrive in Yukon this week.

"This new shipment will help to keep us moving forward with our immunization plans," said Silver.

By end of day Tuesday, Silver said that 685 people in the territory had received their first dose of the vaccine.

Also this week, the Yukon government has launched a website where people in the territory can book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The site, splashed with the slogan "This is our shot," includes details of when and where Yukoners across the territory can get their shots.

It also includes details on the vaccine's safety, and why people in Yukon should trust that it is effective.

The Yukon government has launched a COVID-19 vaccine booking website with information on common questions and concerns about vaccination. (Yukon government)

"Widespread immunization is the best way to protect Yukoners. Safe and effective vaccines will reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Over time, this will allow Yukoners to live with fewer restrictions," the website states.

Vaccine going to communities next week

On Thursday, officials announced the territory's vaccine rollout plan just days after the first Yukoners were vaccinated in Whitehorse.

Beginning the week of Jan. 18, two mobile teams are scheduled to travel into rural Yukon communities to immunize all willing adults.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to residents of Watson Lake, Upper Liard, Lower Post, Beaver Creek and Old Crow.

While those teams are travelling out to communities, a mass clinic will open up at the Whitehorse Convention Centre during the week of Jan. 18, with priority given to high-risk and vulnerable populations.

The Yukon government's website states that to date 495 people in the territory have been vaccinated. (Mark Kelly Photography/Government of Yukon)

The Yukon government has prioritized residents of long-term care facilities and healthcare workers as the first to receive the vaccine this week. Two residents of the Whistle Bend Place care facility in Whitehorse were the first to get the shots on Monday afternoon.

On Friday, the territorial government confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the territory, marking the 70th case reported in Yukon since the start of the pandemic.

Six cases are currently active, 63 have recovered and there has been one death.

The Yukon government issued a second news release late Friday afternoon stating a possible COVID-19 case that had been linked to multiple contacts had tested negative for the disease.

The person had initially been tested outside of the territory with a rapid test and received a positive result. The person's contacts were instructed to self-isolate while officials awaited the results of a second test, used with what is considered to be the gold standard in COVID-19 testing.

The result came back negative Thursday and the person's contacts who were self-isolating as a result of their contact with this person were able to resume their regular activities.