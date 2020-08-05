Yukon premier warns 'second wave of COVID-19 is reaching the territories'

Officials in Yukon are giving their weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday morning.

The most recent case of the virus in the territory, announced by Yukon's Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott on Thursday, was out of Whitehorse. It brought the territory's total case count to 24 since the onset of the pandemic.

"The new case, combined with the dramatic increase in cases in Nunavut in the past week, is a stark reminder that we are still in the grips of this pandemic and things can change very quickly," said Premier Sandy Silver on Tuesday.

Silver said the territory has laid two additional charges in the past week under the civil emergencies act, both for the failure to self-isolate as required.

"Canada's second wave of COVID-19 is reaching the territories, and we need to make sure that we're doing everything we can to protect our communities," Silver said.

He is encouraging people to get their flu shots and to continue practicing distancing and sanitization measures. Silver also asked that people respect requests to wear masks.

Last week, the territorial government said an investigation into the latest case was underway and the Yukon Communicable Disease Centre had reached most of the contacts.

It asked people who have been at the following locations and who have symptoms to get tested:

Save-On-Foods, Whitehorse, before 1 p.m. on Nov. 6.

A&W restaurant, Whitehorse, between 3 and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Elliott said last week the case was not connected to the Watson Lake cases, and though the territory was still investigating, she said it looked to be linked to travel outside of Yukon.

People with symptoms, even mild, should get tested. They can also use the self-assessment tool on the Yukon government's webpage as a guide or call 811.

As of Monday morning when it was last updated, the territorial government's website says there are 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yukon, with 22 of them recovered.