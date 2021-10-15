Officials to give update on COVID-19 in Yukon

Yukon officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory.

The news conference starts on Wednesday at 11 a.m. local time, and will include Premier Sandy Silver and the Yukon's acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliot.

At last Wednesday's update, the territory confirmed the first two known cases of Omicron in the Yukon.

On Thursday last week, the Vuntut Gwitchin Government passed additional measures requiring all residents to self-isolate and stay inside their homes for 14 days.

The isolation period took effect last Friday. Each residence is allowed to form a social bubble with one other household, masks need to be worn in public spaces, and people are able to go on the land for traditional purposes as long as they follow the rules.

Non-essential travel to and from the community has been barred.

It was also announced last week that as of Dec. 8, people in Whitehorse aged 18 and over can book appointments to get a COVID-19 booster shot, though appointments for first shots for the five to 11 age group is being prioritized for now.

As of Tuesday, there are 56 active COVID-19 cases across the territory, according to the government's website.

