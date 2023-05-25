Officials to begin inspection of wildfire damage, says Kátł'odeeche First Nation

Kátł'odeeche First Nation (KFN) says an inspection of the damage on the reserve will begin today.

"It is anticipated that many homes and buildings will be safe to live in, but it will take time to assess their safety," reads an update posted to social media.

While some residents in neighbouring Hay River return home under a down-graded evacuation alert, KFN Chief April Martel says it is not yet safe for any residents of the reserve to return.

The update also includes a laundry list of clean-up activities that needs to be completed before KFN opens the reserve to residents.

The list ranges from replacing burned power poles and removing downed lines, to repairing roads and assessing for toxic waste.

Speaking with CBC on Wednesday, Chief Martel said it could take months for the assessments of damage and toxic waste to happen.

In the update, KFN says it is working on a "Safe Entry Plan" and is asking residents to fill out a housing and accommodations survey.