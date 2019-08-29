Yellowknife RCMP officer used 'reasonable actions' during arrest: review

RCMP in the Northwest Territories say they have completed an independent officer review in relation to an arrest that allegedly lead to a man in custody breaking a rib.

The administrative review, which began on April 24, looked at an incident that happened on Feb. 19 in Yellowknife when Randy Allen was arrested for theft and drunk driving. Allen's lawyer, Jessi Casebeer, put his injury on the record during his sentencing date in April and said that the incident wasn't recorded.

Casebeer said Allen's medical records confirmed he had a broken rib the day after the arrest.

In a news release issued Thursday, RCMP say the officer who arrested Allen used "reasonable actions" and that "policies and procedures were followed in a given circumstance."

Police say while it is possible Allen was injured while the officer removed him from the vehicle and arrested him, the review could not determine exactly when the injury occurred.

The news release says that prior to the arrest, the officer chose not to turn on their vehicle's lights and sirens, which would have activated a police video recording device, "so as not to startle the driver into possible action." Police say the officer manually started the video recording device once Allen was in the police vehicle.

"We thoroughly reviewed the incident and find the officer ... took immediate action to protect the public, the individual and themselves from the potential threat of a stolen vehicle being put in motion by a possibly intoxicated driver," the release says.