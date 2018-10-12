Yellowknife RCMP officer placed on administrative leave 2 months after alleged injury

RCMP in Yellowknife are looking into the details of an arrest after a defence lawyer told the court her client's ribs were broken by an officer earlier this year.

Randy Allen was arrested for theft and drunk driving on Feb. 19. As previously reported by Yellowknifer newspaper, Allen's lawyer, Jessi Casebeer, put his injury on the record during his sentencing date, on April 9.

"When Randy was arrested, he was taken out of the car and kneeled on by the officers," said Casebeer over a telephone interview.

She said his recollection of what happened was not confirmed in court, but she has seen medical records that confirm he had a broken rib that day after the arrest.

Northwest Territories RCMP sent out a news release on April 24 that confirms an officer has been placed on administrative leave while an inspector in its own detachment reviews the details of the arrest. RCMP would not clarify exactly when the review was commenced, but the release suggests it happened after Casebeer brought the injury up in court.

"During the court proceedings, comments from the defence counsel inferred the man was injured while in custody," states the release. "RCMP takes any allegation or reference to a possible injury while in custody very seriously."

RCMP also did not answer questions about why the review is being handled internally, as opposed to by an outside police organization.

Edmonton Police Services handled an investigation into a similar incident in 2017, where a man's ribs were broken when he was kneed in the back in the Yellowknife detachment's cells. Edmonton police cleared that officer of any wrongdoing the following year.

Casebeer says her recounting of Allen's injury played no factor in his sentence because the nature of his charges qualified him for a mandatory minimum.

"It's just basically a way of [saying] something happened to my client," she said. "I wanted it to be on the record."

When asked whether, in her experience, arrest injuries are common, Casebeer said she couldn't speak specifically to the Northwest Territories because she's only been here for six months, but she could speak to other work experience.

"I was a Crown prosecutor in Nunavut for about two years and I would say that it's not out of the ordinary, unfortunately," she said.