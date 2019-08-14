Feds announce new hangar and harbours coming to Nunavut

Iqaluit's new airport will soon have a shiny new hangar.

Canada's Minister of Transport Marc Garneau made the announcement Wednesday on the tarmac at the Iqaluit airport.

Garneau said the new hangar will include an incident command space, briefing rooms and office space. It's all part of the $175-million National Aerial Surveillance Program Complex announced in 2017.

He said the architecture firm EVOQ will design a hangar at the airport. Funding is coming from the $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Program.

The hangar will cost $2.3 million.

"A marine system that does more to prevent and respond to marine safety and pollution incidents ... helps Northerners protect their communities and livelihoods," Garneau said.

He said aerial surveillance is the most effective way to detect oil spills, and the expanded hangar space will allow the multiple agencies operating in the North to better coordinate their efforts.

Community harbours for 2 Nunavut communities

The spending didn't stop there.

Garneau said $76.5 million dollars is going toward building community harbours in Grise Fiord and Resolute Bay.

The money for those projects is coming from $190 million of infrastructure agreements that are part of the Inuit Impact Benefit Agreement with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and the federal government announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month.

David Akeeagok explains the harbours in Grise Fiord and Resolute Bay will be tri-party projects with the Government of Canada, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and the Government of Nunavut. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

Community harbours aren't as big as small craft harbours and are used for residents' personal boats and to improve safety for community resupply boats. Small craft harbours are often built to accommodate commercial fishing ventures.

Nunavut's Minister of Economic Development and Transportation David Akeeagok said the exact design of the harbours has not yet been determined. That will be decided by QIA, the federal government and the government of Nunavut.

"Community harbours ... will bring significant social and economic benefits to both of the communities. The harbours will make it safer for people to go boating and to harvest country food," Akeeagok said.

Garneau also announced projects that will increase what is known about Frobisher Bay.

A study will test seaweed in the bay for contaminants from shipping and other sources. It will also measure the amount of fish and other renewable marine resources.

The Amaruq Hunters and Trappers Association will monitor the ice in the bay to keep track of changes.