Man who stabbed ex in violent New Year's Eve attack pleads guilty to aggravated assault

The last hours of 2018 were supposed to be a fun New Year's Eve of watching fireworks on the balcony. Instead, they became a living nightmare for a Yellowknife mother and her children.

On that evening almost two years ago, the woman's ex — Tariq St. Croix — stabbed her in the face, shoulder, stomach and chest, until the steak knife St. Croix was using in the attack broke.

That's according to an agreed-upon statement of facts between St. Croix and prosecutors that was signed on Monday.

St. Croix has pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, and aggravated assault, according to the record of proceedings in Northwest Territories Supreme Court. St. Croix had first been charged by police with attempted murder, but accepted the lesser plea. He will be sentenced on Feb. 11.

The survivor of his attack didn't respond to a request for comment. In an interview with the Yellowknifer days after the attack, she said the trauma of the incident had left a toll: "I'm constantly in a state of paranoia and fear and I just don't feel safe."

The agreed statement of facts says that St. Croix broke into the woman's home through a window and yelled "you don't love me" before repeatedly stabbing her in front of her baby and her other child.

The child took the baby so the infant would be safe. The woman, who was pregnant, ran onto the balcony before St. Croix dragged her back inside and kicked her in the head.

St. Croix then ran away before police arrested him hours later .

In 2019, CBC reported that St. Croix has a history of violence against his ex-partner . He had previously been convicted for assaulting her and uttering threats, as well as failing to comply with an emergency protection order taken out against him.

Louise Elder, executive director of the Status of Women Council of the NWT, says that it's all too common for abusers to escalate their violence, especially after someone tries to leave an abusive relationship.

"A protection order is a piece of paper," Elder said. "It doesn't stop an angry perpetrator — it's not a guarantee."

The Northwest Territories has Canada's second-highest rate of intimate partner violence in the country — second only to Nunavut, Elder said.

CBC News requested comment from St. Croix through his attorney Kate Oja, but did not receive a reply.