Inuvik election candidates talk community funding, climate change in online forum

The N.W.T. Association of Communities (NWTAC) hosted a series of online election forums for its board members on Wednesday — but the forum for ridings north of Great Slave Lake drew only two of the 10 invited candidates.

The two candidates were Denny Rodgers, running in Inuvik Boot Lake (against Diane Archie and Sallie Ross), and Lesa Semmler, the incumbent candidate in Inuvik Twin Lakes (running against Lenora McLeod).

There were two themes to the forum: community government funding, and climate change.

Both candidates said they would advocate for more money to help communities.

Rodgers said there is a lot of Crown land in Inuvik to be transferred over for additional local revenues.

"We also need accessible programs for our youth," said Rodgers. "There is no reason why a child should be paying to play sports."

NWTAC vice president Ray Ruben of Paulatuk pressed the candidates about climate change.

"We need to increase funding to help our communities fight climate change," said Ruben.

Ruben said in his home community of Paulatuk, the fishing season is a month late due to the changes in the local climate.

"We can see the change everywhere," he said.

Semmler responded that the best approach is "collaborative but also autonomous" between the communities and the territorial government.

NWTAC director Natasha Kulikowski, who's also deputy mayor of Inuvik, said the communities in the N.W.T. need more funding to prepare for the continuing impacts of climate change.

"We're just getting by," she said.

The NWTAC's other two online forums on Wednesday focused on communities south of Great Slave Lake, and on Yellowknife.