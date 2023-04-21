Youth tackle alcohol and drug abuse in their communities during NWT youth parliament

As youth parliamentarians repeatedly said: substance abuse is an issue that needs action.

Nineteen students from across the Northwest Territories took to the floor of the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly this week to step into their MLA's shoes.

The model session ran from April 17 to 20, and was an opportunity for northern youth to learn about consensus government, develop leadership skills, practice public speaking and meet students from other parts of the territory.

Gabrielle McLeod was representing the Mackenzie Delta riding and was elected speaker of the mock assembly.

In reflecting on the week with Trail's End host Lawrence Nayally, McLeod said problems with alcohol and drug use stood out to her as a major point of discussion.

"I learned that these kids in other communities have the same problems as my community — like alcohol and drugs are a huge thing in my community too," she said.

Iga Olesinska represented Hay River North. In her member statement, she pointed to the rise in drug poisoning deaths and a need for more education around the dangers of opioids and available tools for managing emergencies.

"I feel like this issue isn't spoken enough about, and would like to point out that this issue has left friends, family and community members struggling with the emotional impact of these losses," she said, adding that the N.W.T. has among the highest addiction rates in Canada.

"Especially among youth," she said.

Youth MLA suggests more information and more money

Olesinska said that Hay River and other northern communities have fewer resources than southern counterparts and that makes them more vulnerable.

"Particularly a lack of adequate healing and information centres," she said.

Olesinska suggested that solutions begin in spreading awareness of the risks of substance use and called on public health to have more community meetings. She also said the government should put more money aside for healing and treatment centres.

She said more employment opportunities would also lessen the drug crisis.

"The drug trade should not be residents' most accessible bread-winning option," Olesinska said.

Amber Orlias, the youth parliament's MLA for Frame Lake, said she sees issues of alcohol and drug use in her community every day.

"Addiction has destroyed my beautiful community," she said, adding that on the land programming and caribou hunting in particular, is one solution to unify community members.

Vote OK's treatment in the South

The youth legislators voted to continue sending residents to southern facilities for treatment and to focus on aftercare instead of developing a northern treatment facility.

That vote was a surprise to Rylund Johnson, non-youth MLA for Yellowknife North, who reacted on Twitter.

"I would have thought the Northern Treatment Centre was a lock but goes down 15 to 3," Johnson wrote.

Jackson Fuller, the youth MLA for Hay River South, said he voted in favour of that option because southern facilities have more resources for treatment, but he felt that improved aftercare can ensure returning clients heal properly.

Youth MLA for Yellowknife South, Nico Morin, also said that while sending residents south is not an ideal solution, it is the more cost efficient option.

Youth MLA for Yellowknife Centre, Andy (Chelsea) Sieben, agreed.

"Even if they're lonely in the South, its better that they're alive."

During their week of session, youth MLAs also brought up issues of education and housing in the territory.