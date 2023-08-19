N.W.T. fire crews eye direct attack on Yellowknife wildfire as warm, windy weather resumes

Low on data or power? Read a low-bandwidth version of this story here. For more stories, see our CBC North news website.

Wildland firefighters working on the out-of-control wildfire burning to the northwest of Yellowknife are hoping they can hit the fire head-on as warm, windy weather returns Sunday.

Yellowknife was sitting at 19 C Sunday morning with a high of 21 C predicted for the day. Winds out of the northwest around noon, gusting up to 35 km/h, are expected to wake up that wildfire and possibly push it toward the city.

"We're going to be looking at it this morning to see if we can put boots on the ground at the head of the fire and begin direct attack to slow down certain sections of this fire," said Mike Westwick, N.W.T. fire information officer.

The wildfire triggered the evacuation of the city of about 20,000 people, the neighbouring Yellowknives Dene communities of Ndilǫ and Dettah and residences along the Ingraham Trail last week.

The N.W.T. communities of Fort Smith, Enterprise, Hay River, Kátł'odeeche First Nation, Kakisa and Jean Marie River are also under evacuation orders due to wildfires.

NWT Fire said in its Sunday morning update it is possible the fire threatening Yellowknife will move four or five kilometres in the day, though air tankers can slow that. Teams will be doing infrared scanning of the fire's perimeter to get a handle on whether a direct attack is feasible.

Westwick said when it comes to larger fires, firefighters tend to use an indirect approach — fuel breaks and ignition operations, for example. The intensity of this fire has challenged crews' ability to attack it head-on so far.

At last update, this wildfire had been mapped at about 167,000 hectares in size — about 1,670 square kilometres burned — and it was about 15 kilometres west of the city. Rain that fell Saturday helped keep it in check temporarily.

Fresh crews are coming in from Ontario Sunday, while some other crews that have been lending a hand, including South African firefighters, are heading home.

"We really appreciate their efforts, but that power is being replaced with additional folks and additional help from across Canada," Westwick said.

The Ontario crew joining the fight will be part of the team of 300-plus personnel assigned to the fire threatening Yellowknife. Many more are working on fires elsewhere in the N.W.T.

"It's the largest firefighting effort that our territory has ever seen," Westwick said.

WATCH | Yellowknifer talks about her evacuation experience: Yellowknife evacuee says her family doesn't know when they can go back home Duration 5:28 Queeny Ann Flores, who is currently in Calgary with her family after they fled the wildfire in the Northwest Territories, discusses why they left before the evacuation was ordered and what she and her family are doing to cope.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said the city has also had an out-of-jurisdiction incident response team join their efforts, doubling the number of people on the emergency management team.

"I think that really injected some good energy, even though our team's pretty tired after a long week," she said.

She said that's meant her team has been able to take a breath from responding to the most immediate fire danger, and look at making a plan for the short and medium term.

"We're not taking our foot off the gas, but we've moved from that tactical [response]," she said.

Alty said her team has started planning for what the next stage might look like, and though it could be a long way off, they're also looking at how a re-entry would roll out once the evacuation order lifts.

The territorial government has provided the following links for residents: